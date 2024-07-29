Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rep. Ruben Gallego says he wants to solve cover-up around Arizona veteran’s death

Jul 29, 2024, 11:42 AM

VA facility in Phoenix center of controversy after new report...

Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is running for Senate, was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers surrounding answers after a report revealed a veteran had died after a medical emergency outside a VA facility in Phoenix in 2023. (File photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(File photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego wants to know why a veteran died after a medical emergency outside a VA facility in Phoenix last year.

News of the veteran’s death broke last week via a federal report from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Office of Inspector General (OIG).

The report said the Phoenix VA Health Care system didn’t adequately respond after he became unresponsive on the grounds of the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center in March 2023. In fact, it found the patient waited for emergency care for 11 minutes and died two days later at a community hospital.

“This is just horrific,” Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

The patient suffered the medical emergency after an urology appointment at the Carl Hayden VA campus near Seventh Street and Indian School Road. A family member went inside to seek help, but the person working at the information desk didn’t follow the correct procedure when reporting the incident, delaying care.

“This poor veteran did not get the life-saving procedures until 11 minutes in,” Gallego said.

In addition, there wasn’t an automated external defibrillator on site. The story got even worse, though.

“To top that all off, there was then a cover-up,” Gallego said. “We did not know about the problems until the whistleblower came out, finally told the OIG … and we got a report just last week.”

Lawmakers took action about veteran who died after visit to VA facility in Phoenix

Gallego was one of a bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers who sent a letter asking the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide answers about what went wrong and how it is being addressed.

The letter was also signed by Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, as well as Reps. Eli Crane, Debbie Lesko, Andy Biggs, Greg Stanton, David Schweikert, Raul Grijalva and Juan Ciscomani.

“We’re asking: ‘How does this happen? Why did this happen? What are you doing in the future and who should be held accountable both for what happened that day but also for this cover-up that should have been reported immediately?'” Gallego said.

This case is personal for Ruben Gallego

This is a personal issue for Gallego, because as Marine veteran he used to go to the Hayden medical center for services.

“I’ve been there both as an elected official but as a veteran,” Gallego said. “It is just horrific to think that some veteran died because of just lack of oversight, lack of leadership.”

However, Gallego, who is running for U.S. Senate this year, urged veterans not to use this story as an excuse to skip from critical services.

“It’s important to use the VA,” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of them are great employees.”

He said veterans who avoid service at the VA will eventually deal with the consequences.

“For many years, I avoided service at the VA and didn’t deal with my PTSD. So don’t do that,” Gallego said. “This is when you reach out to your congressman — Democrat, Republican — and you tell them, ‘Hey, I’m having problems and help me get in there.’ That’s what we’re supposed to do.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Miguel Angel Rievoles Perez, who was arrested in connection with a July 24, 2024, deadly...

KTAR.com

Suspect in deadly Phoenix shooting turns self in near Arizona-Mexico border

A man wanted in connection with a deadly Phoenix shooting was arrested after he turned himself in near the Arizona-Mexico border.

13 minutes ago

Kari Lake is seen visiting the border with Pinal County Sheriff, with Blake Masters behind them, wh...

Kevin Stone

Poll shows Kari Lake in strong position to win Arizona GOP Senate primary

New polling shows Kari Lake in a strong position to win Tuesday’s Arizona Republican U.S. Senate primary against Mark Lamb.

1 hour ago

Split image with Donald Trump on the left and Abe Hamadeh and Blake Masters on the right. Trump, le...

Kevin Stone

Donald Trump endorses Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh in Arizona CD8 GOP primary

Donald Trump is endorsing both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh in their Arizona Republican congressional primary contest.

4 hours ago

The Sand Stone Fire, seen in the distance, caused a closure on State Route 87 on July 28, 2024....

KTAR.com

Southbound State Route 87 closed north of Fountain Hills due to Sand Stone Fire

The southbound lanes of State Route 87 remained closed Monday morning near Fountain Hills due to the Sand Stone Fire.

5 hours ago

Authorites accused Alberto Chilel Santos, 27, of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on July 28,...

KTAR.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after hit-and-run in north Phoenix

A fatal hit-and-run in north Phoenix on Sunday left 81-year-old Eduardo Ramirez Jimenez dead, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

7 hours ago

Six Arizona cities all ranked in the top-20 in WalletHub’s “Best Cities for First-Time Home Buy...

KTAR.com

6 Arizona cities rank in top 20 of best cities for first-time home buyers

Six Arizona cities all ranked in the top 20 of WalletHub’s “Best Cities for First-Time Home Buyers (2024)” study released this month.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Rep. Ruben Gallego says he wants to solve cover-up around Arizona veteran’s death