PHOENIX – Thousands of Phoenix-area residents were still without electricity Thursday morning after storms caused power outages across the region the previous night.

“We had some storms that developed in the northwest metro and then they descended southward toward central Phoenix and then eventually out into western areas like Buckeye,” Alex Young of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The monsoon system produced strong winds, including powerful microbursts, that knocked down trees and powerlines across the Valley.

“Generally speaking, we saw winds 30 to 40 miles an hour across the metro, but with some of these stronger storms that developed … we saw an excess of 60- to 70-mile-an-hour wind gusts,” Young said.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service outage maps each showed more than 2,000 Phoenix-area customers without power.

As of around 10 a.m. the APS outage number was over 2,500, and the SRP total was down to around 700.

More than half of the APS customers affected were within a square mile between Bell Road and Union Hills Drive east of 43rd Avenue.

At the peak of the damage Wednesday night, the storms caused power outages impacting an estimated 20,000-30,000 SRP and APS customers.

How much rain did metro Phoenix storms produce?

Maricopa County rainfall totals from the storms ranged mostly from trace amounts to around half an inch.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, didn’t get measurable precipitation.

The skies were still overcast as the sun came up Thursday. The NWS said scattered thunderstorms are expected develop again in the afternoon, with the potential for strong winds, lightning, small hail and localized flash flooding.

