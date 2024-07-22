Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Picklemall exec opens up about abrupt closing of 16-court facility in Tempe

Jul 22, 2024, 4:05 AM

Interior of Picklemall, at the Arizona Mills shopping mall in Tempe, which is closing down....

Picklemall, which is located the Arizona Mills shopping mall in Tempe, is closing down. (Phoenix Business Journal Photo/Jim Poulin)

(Phoenix Business Journal Photo/Jim Poulin)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


KTAR.com

Less than a year after opening in the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, a pickleball concept is closing its doors and the company will cease to operate.

Picklemall, an indoor pickleball court operator, will close its 104,000-square-foot operation in the former At Home space at the Tempe mall by the end of the month, as first reported by Axios.

In May, Picklemall was served a notice of early lease termination by the mall’s owner, Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), “without explanation,” Ben Worley, the head of operations and programming at Picklemall, confirmed to the Business Journal.

“It became evident that there was no intention to negotiate, and the space was needed to accommodate a new tenant,” Worley said. “With the sudden and swift nature of this decision, we were only offered a last-minute alternative of utilizing outdoor space in the parking lot.”

Simon did not immediately respond to the Business Journal’s inquiry about the lease termination. Worley said the new tenant is going to be a “thrift clothing store.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

People in the Valley are without power after weekend outages...

KTAR.com

Over 200 people in the Valley without power after weekend weather system causes rain, outages

Over 200 people in the Valley went without power early Monday morning, according to the Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service.

41 seconds ago

Hemisphere GNNS logo...

Payne Moses

Arizona GPS company agrees to pay $2.6M to settle false claims allegations

Hemisphere GNSS Inc., an Arizona-based satellite GPS manufacturer, agreed to pay $2.6 million in order to settle allegations it gave false information in application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

1 hour ago

etta, the restaurant in Scottsdale, will close temporarily for renovations after being acquired by ...

KTAR.com

etta restaurant in Scottsdale to close temporarily after sale

PHOENIX —etta, the Italian-inspired neighborhood restaurant in Scottsdale Quarter, is temporarily closing for renovations beginning Monday. The eatery will reopen under new ownership in September, but still keep the same name. The restaurant near Scottsdale Road and Greenway-Hayden Loop will be open for lunch and dinner each day and offer brunch on the weekends. Why […]

2 hours ago

Judge serving justice in court...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man convicted of assaulting officer, human smuggling south of Tucson

A 55-year-old Phoenix man was convicted of crimes related to the assault of a federal officer and human smuggling last week.

2 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating 3-car crash that killed man in north Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly three-car collision that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.

10 hours ago

Attorney General Kris Mayes speaking to crowd...

Payne Moses

Arizona AG Kris Mayes sues Cummins, FCA for false clean emission claims of truck engines

Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against Cummins, Inc. and FCA US, LLC on Thursday for allegedly scamming Arizonans on advertised clean emission vehicles.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Picklemall exec opens up about abrupt closing of 16-court facility in Tempe