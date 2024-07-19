Center Court Pickleball Club set to open new location in Glendale

PHOENIX — Center Court Pickleball Club, an indoor pickleball court, is set to open a new location in Glendale this Sept.

The new indoor location will be located near 59th Avenue and Bell Road will be the third one in Arizona, with the Gilbert location recently opening and and a location soon coming to Scottsdale.

What will be at the new Glendale location?

The facility will be 47,000 square feet and will have 16 pickleball courts. The location will offer court reservations, private lessons, group sessions, clinics, leagues, tournaments, open play and more, according to a news release.

Members will have access to amenities like a members lounge, locker rooms with showers, a retail shop, a beverage wall, grab-and-go food options and a wellness area.

“We want to inspire our communities to play pickleball for life,” Founder Tarl Robinson said in the release. “My hope is your time at Center Court will consistently be a highlight of your day. Additionally, the fitness component at our latest club is designed to heighten your overall experience and keep you at the top of your game.”

The new West Valley location will have a ‘Center Court’, which will have additional seating as well as a better viewing experience for feature and championship matches, according to the release.

How much are the memberships at the Glendale Pickleball Club?

The Glendale location has a Founders’ membership starting at $129 a month per person. Center Court Pickleball Club also offers a ‘Crew membership’, starting at $105 a month, which allows players to link their membership with family and friends.

