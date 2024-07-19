Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Center Court Pickleball Club set to open new location in Glendale

Jul 19, 2024, 4:25 AM

Center Court Pickleball Club, an indoor pickleball court, is set to open a new location in Glendale...

Center Court Pickleball Club, an indoor pickleball court, is set to open a new location in Glendale this fall. (Center Court Pickleball Club File Photo)

(Center Court Pickleball Club File Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Center Court Pickleball Club, an indoor pickleball court, is set to open a new location in Glendale this Sept.

The new indoor location will be located near 59th Avenue and Bell Road will be the third one in Arizona, with the Gilbert location recently opening and and a location soon coming to Scottsdale.

What will be at the new Glendale location?

The facility will be 47,000 square feet and will have 16 pickleball courts. The location will offer court reservations, private lessons, group sessions, clinics, leagues, tournaments, open play and more, according to a news release.

Members will have access to amenities like a members lounge, locker rooms with showers, a retail shop, a beverage wall, grab-and-go food options and a wellness area.

RELATED STORIES

“We want to inspire our communities to play pickleball for life,” Founder Tarl Robinson said in the release. “My hope is your time at Center Court will consistently be a highlight of your day. Additionally, the fitness component at our latest club is designed to heighten your overall experience and keep you at the top of your game.”

The new West Valley location will have a ‘Center Court’, which will have additional seating as well as a better viewing experience for feature and championship matches, according to the release.

How much are the memberships at the Glendale Pickleball Club?

The Glendale location has a Founders’ membership starting at $129 a month per person. Center Court Pickleball Club also offers a ‘Crew membership’, starting at $105 a month, which allows players to link their membership with family and friends.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Passengers walk at Victoria train station in London amid reports of a global technology outage affe...

KTAR.com

Global technology outage impacts metro Phoenix emergency services, travel

Metro Phoenix emergency services and travel systems were impacted by a global technology outage early Friday.

24 minutes ago

Electricity lines...

Bailey Leasure

SRP reaches deal with Aypa Power on new energy project in Mesa

SRP and Aypa Power have reached an agreement to provide a new energy storage system to Mesa, which is expected to be completed by 2026.

3 hours ago

Arkansas man was sentenced to 14 years, Arizona prosecutors say...

KTAR.com

Arkansas man lands in prison after traveling to Phoenix intending to have sex with minor

An Arkansas man was sentenced to prison last week due to trying to have sex with a minor from Phoenix, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Since Arizona ranks second-to-last in the number of lawyers per capita, its Supreme Court created a...

KTAR.com

Arizona court system implements apprentice program to address lawyer shortage

Since Arizona ranks second-to-last in the number of lawyers per capita, its Supreme Court created a new program to help fill the void.

3 hours ago

One teenage woman died after a shooting at an apartment complex in South Phoenix Wednesday night, a...

KTAR.com

16-year-old girl dead after allegedly trying to rob couple in south Phoenix

A teenage girl died after allegedly trying to rob a couple at gunpoint at an apartment complex in south Phoenix Wednesday night.

10 hours ago

An alleged fugitive was killed by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, authorities confirmed. (ABC15 helicopt...

KTAR.com

Alleged fugitive dead after shooting involving US Marshals in Tempe

An alleged fugitive was shot and killed in Tempe by the U.S. Marshals East Valley Task Force, authorities confirmed Thursday.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Center Court Pickleball Club set to open new location in Glendale