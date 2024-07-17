Arizona Department of Health relaunches COVID-19 vaccination program

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health has relaunched its mobile COVID-19 vaccination program, according to a news release.

The program is designed to give Arizona residents the access to free COVID-19 vaccinations from anywhere to anyone that requests it.

The program uses four mobile vendor partners to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to residents. It also has a vaccine health educator to provide in-person or virtual vaccine health education and access to resources.

The program, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is intended to fill the gap in access to COVID-19 vaccines for the uninsured and underinsured, according to a news release.

“ADHS remains diligent in responding to Arizonans’ health needs by coming to community members and meeting them where they are. This program partnership is a testament to how the Federal and State government and the private sector work together to prioritize access to public health care,” Health Equity Program Manager at ADHS Jessica Barbosa said in a news release.

Information on COVID-19 vaccinations can be found online.

