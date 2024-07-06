Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Game and Fish Department rescues 5 owlets that fell from their nest at Big Lake

Jul 6, 2024, 12:15 PM

The Arizona Game and Fish Department rescued five long-eared owlets that fell from their nest at Bi...

The Arizona Game and Fish Department rescued five long-eared owlets that fell from their nest at Big Lake. (@azgfc/X)

(@azgfc/X)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department rescued five long-eared owlets that fell from their nest at Big Lake.

After officials confirmed the owls were healthy but too young to fledge, they climbed 40 feet up a spruce tree and returned the owls to safety.

RELATED STORIES

Two officers were involved in returning the owlets to their nest after it was reported that the owlets had fallen.

If someone sees fallen owlets that need help, the best thing to do is to call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, according to officials. 

Contact information is available online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Lottery's Fantasy 5 Jackpot logo...

Payne Moses

Glendale resident strikes Fantasy 5 Jackpot on July 3, prize remains unclaimed

PHOENIX — One Glendale resident’s Fourth of July weekend became a lot sweeter, as their Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket was selected as a July 3 winner. The ticket valued at $179,000 was purchased at a Chevron gas station located near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Wednesday’s winning numbers were 12, 16, 22, 28 and […]

1 hour ago

Construction along the Plateau Point Trail Summer 2024. (NPS Photo)...

Bailey Leasure

Transcanyon Waterline construction closures to begin in October

The National Park Service announced the trails and facilities will close on Oct. 21 for the Transcanyon Waterline construction project.

4 hours ago

cop cars sitting in neighborhood...

KTAR.com

Woman dies, 5 others hospitalized after fiery crash in north Phoenix

A woman died, and five more people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision in north Phoenix on Friday night, according to authorities. 

6 hours ago

Arizona seniors have the 12th highest credit card debt in the nation, according to a recent data re...

Bailey Leasure

LendingTree: Arizona seniors have 12th-most credit card debt in US

Arizona seniors have the 12th-most credit card debt in the US, according to a data release from LendingTree.

8 hours ago

100 Days of Summer campaign needs food donations this July...

Serena O'Sullivan

St. Vincent de Paul asks for food donations to help needy families in Phoenix

St. Vincent de Paul wants Valley residents to donate food to help those in need for the second phase of its 100 Days of Summer campaign.

9 hours ago

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants closed down and sold its downtown Chandler location in mid-2024. (N...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Former Serrano’s restaurant in Chandler sold to New Mexico operator

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants has sold its former Chandler location to another restaurant operator based in New Mexico.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Arizona Game and Fish Department rescues 5 owlets that fell from their nest at Big Lake