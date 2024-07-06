PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department rescued five long-eared owlets that fell from their nest at Big Lake.

After officials confirmed the owls were healthy but too young to fledge, they climbed 40 feet up a spruce tree and returned the owls to safety.

Two officers were involved in returning the owlets to their nest after it was reported that the owlets had fallen.

If someone sees fallen owlets that need help, the best thing to do is to call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, according to officials.

Contact information is available online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.