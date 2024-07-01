PHOENIX – Mother Nature kicked off July with cloudy skies and scattered showers across metro Phoenix early Monday.

The main activity was in central Phoenix and the northern parts of the Valley, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District map. A gauge just west of the Paradise Valley Mall area recorded nearly 0.4 inches between midnight and 6 a.m., while the high terrain north of Scottsdale received about a quarter-inch.

The morning system was expected to clear out of the Valley before 8 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) said there is a slight chance for more showers and possibly thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Did Phoenix airport get hit by scattered showers?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, recorded 0.03 inches Monday by 6 a.m.

It was the second time measurable rain fell at the airport since the monsoon season began June 15. The other time was when scattered showers dropped 0.01 inches on June 24.

Monday’s forecast called for a high of about 104 degrees, which would be Phoenix’s lowest high temperature in nearly a month. The June 4 high was 104 degrees, and it has been hotter than that every day since.

