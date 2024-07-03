PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition after hiking with relatives in triple-digit heat at South Mountain on Tuesday, authorities said.

The boy and family had been hiking since the morning but firefighters with multiple departments were called to South Mountain around 2 p.m. for reports of a heat-related medical emergency, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email.

Firefighters found the boy about a mile up the trail and began treatment there. He was eventually taken off the mountain by a helicopter.

The boy was then taken to a hospital.

The high temperature in Phoenix was 113 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Phoenix Police Department was conducting an investigation into the incident.

No other information was available.

