Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

10-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after hiking in triple-digit heat at South Mountain

Jul 2, 2024, 5:41 PM

A 10-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition after hiking with relatives in triple-digit h...

A 10-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition after hiking with relatives in triple-digit heat at South Mountain on July 2, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition after hiking with relatives in triple-digit heat at South Mountain on Tuesday, authorities said.

The boy and family had been hiking since the morning but firefighters with multiple departments were called to South Mountain around 2 p.m. for reports of a heat-related medical emergency, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email.

Firefighters found the boy about a mile up the trail and began treatment there. He was eventually taken off the mountain by a helicopter.

RELATED STORIES

The boy was then taken to a hospital.

The high temperature in Phoenix was 113 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Phoenix Police Department was conducting an investigation into the incident.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Clean Elections Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona Legislative District 1 Republican debate

The Arizona Legislative District 1 Republican debate occurred on July 2 and featured three of the five candidates.

8 minutes ago

A 2-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Mesa on July 2, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

2-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Mesa

A 2-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

1 hour ago

A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix pool on July ...

KTAR.com

2-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Fourth of July fireworks events will be available in various metro Phoenix cities. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here are the spots in metro Phoenix to watch Fourth of July fireworks

Cities and towns across metro Phoenix are celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks shows, most of which are free.

4 hours ago

Trooper Norman Hupp visits Zaveion Mathews and his father in the hospital on June 11, 2024. The mot...

Serena O'Sullivan

Motorcyclist injured in collision on US 60 in Tempe helped by good Samaritans, state trooper

A motorcyclist is recovering in a hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Tempe in June, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

6 hours ago

File phot of a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. MCSO has conducted Traffic Study Annual ...

KTAR.com

MSCO traffic stop report: No disparities between Hispanic and white drivers for first time

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office made progress last year in its court-ordered efforts to reduce racial disparities in traffic stops, according to a new report.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

10-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after hiking in triple-digit heat at South Mountain