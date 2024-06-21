Thousands lose power in metro Phoenix on hottest day of year

PHOENIX — Thousands of customers in metro Phoenix were without power on Friday afternoon, the hottest day of the year to date.

Salt River Project reported outages in parts of Phoenix and Tempe around 1:45 p.m., in Glendale around 3:15 p.m. and in south Phoenix at 3:45 p.m.

The impacted areas in Phoenix/Tempe were from 24th to 40th streets and Broadway to Guadalupe roads. In Glendale, impacted areas were from 75th to 55th avenues and Camelback to Osborn roads. In south Phoenix, impacts were from 79th to 51st avenues and Baseline to Elliot roads.

How hot was it in Phoenix on Friday?

The mercury reached 117 degrees on Friday, tying a daily record that was set in 2017.

It was also the hottest day of the year, eclipsing the 115-degree day on Thursday.

Phoenix is under an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

It wasn’t just the afternoon that saw record-high weather.

The low for Friday was 92 degrees, a new record high. Phoenix’s previous record high low temperature for the day was 90 degrees set in 2017.

