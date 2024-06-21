Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Thousands lose power in metro Phoenix on hottest day of year

Jun 21, 2024, 3:55 PM

Thousands lost power in the Valley on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Thousands lost power in the Valley on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Thousands of customers in metro Phoenix were without power on Friday afternoon, the hottest day of the year to date.

Salt River Project reported outages in parts of Phoenix and Tempe around 1:45 p.m., in Glendale around 3:15 p.m. and in south Phoenix at 3:45 p.m.

The impacted areas in Phoenix/Tempe were from 24th to 40th streets and Broadway to Guadalupe roads. In Glendale, impacted areas were from 75th to 55th avenues and Camelback to Osborn roads. In south Phoenix, impacts were from 79th to 51st avenues and Baseline to Elliot roads.

How hot was it in Phoenix on Friday?

The mercury reached 117 degrees on Friday, tying a daily record that was set in 2017.

RELATED STORIES

It was also the hottest day of the year, eclipsing the 115-degree day on Thursday.

Phoenix is under an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

It wasn’t just the afternoon that saw record-high weather.

The low for Friday was 92 degrees, a new record high. Phoenix’s previous record high low temperature for the day was 90 degrees set in 2017.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

115° | 91°
100° and cloudy

Arizona News

(Mugshot courtesy of Tempe PD, file photo from Tempe PD Facebook)...

KTAR.com

Officers shoot suspect who allegedly rammed police vehicle at Tempe parking garage entrance

Two Tempe police officers fired at a suspect who allegedly rammed his car into theirs at a parking garage late Thursday night.

2 hours ago

Six people have died from heat-related causes in metro Phoenix this year. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, F...

Associated Press

At least 6 heat-related deaths reported in metro Phoenix so far this year as high hits 115 degrees

At least six people have died from heat-related causes this year so far in metro Phoenix, where the temperatures this week hit 115 degrees.

2 hours ago

Deleon Haynes, 19, was arrested in connection with two investigations after he was sentenced earlie...

KTAR.com

Court seeks to revoke Gilbert teen’s probation following new arrests

Deleon Haynes, the first adult sentenced in connection with East Valley youth violence, was arrested again by Gilbert Police on Friday.

2 hours ago

A Border Patrol agent leads a group of migrants seeking asylum towards a van to be transported and ...

Associated Press

Border Patrol reports arrests are down 25% since Biden announced new asylum restrictions

Border Patrol agents saw the third-fewest arrests of people illegally crossing into the U.S. in May of any month during the Biden presidency.

3 hours ago

A shelter in place in Buckeye was lifted after about two and a half hours. (@BuckeyeAZPD photo)...

KTAR.com

Shelter in place lifted in Buckeye after crews clean nitric acid spill

A shelter in place was lifted after about two and a half hours Friday evening after officials worked to contain a chemical leak in Buckeye.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How giving to area food banks has a direct impact on Arizona children

Food Bank Fridays continues with Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos. The guys up their goal, receive a donation from the Tunderbirds and hear the direct impact donations have on children in Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Thousands lose power in metro Phoenix on hottest day of year