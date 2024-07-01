PHOENIX — NAI Horizon, a business incubator, has secured a long-term lease at the former Pickle House in Downtown Phoenix.

NAI Horizon has secured the space, located at 1401 E. Van Buren Street, for Chicanos Por La Causa Pickle House LLC that will provide the opportunity for small businesses to show their products and services to the public on a much larger stage, according to a news release.

NAI Horizon Executive Vice President Garza Walker represented CPLC in the $3.01 million lease.

“Once again, NAI Horizon is honored to be a partner in the redevelopment of an iconic location that will serve the community with an art gallery, art exhibitions, educational workshops, day camps, event space and co-working space,” Walker said.

Founded in 1969, CPLC provides services to people of all backgrounds while honoring its Mexican-American roots.

Built in the 1920s as a family-owned pickle factory, the Arnold Pickle House sat empty for years until CPLC purchased the property in 2018. CPLC renovated the building with grant funds from the state, according to the release.

