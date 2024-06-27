Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Arizona US Senate Republican debate

Jun 26, 2024, 5:54 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona U.S. Senate Republican debate on June 26 featured just one of three candidates.

Kari Lake declined to participate in the debate and Elizabeth Jean Reye did not respond, leaving Mark Lamb to have a 30-minute session to himself.

Independent Kyrsten Sinema currently holds the seat but is not seeking reelection.

Who are the Republican candidates for US Senate in Arizona?

Lamb is the sheriff of Pinal County. He also created a streaming service called “American Sheriff Network” to highlight the work of law enforcement agencies.

Lake unsuccessfully ran for governor of Arizona in 2022 after a career as a television journalist. Lake is one of the more notable political figures in Arizona.

Reye describes herself as a Reagan Republican focused on border security and inflation.

