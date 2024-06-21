Close
Developers ready for next step at Silver Sky, a new luxury community in Paradise Valley

Jun 21, 2024, 4:35 AM

BY KEVIN STONE


A rendering shows a sign for Silver Sky on a wall with a home in the background. The luxury community is being built in Paradise Valley. From left, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Mark Stanton join Silver Sky Development's Jeremy Takas and Heriberto Velasquez for a toast during a groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 2024. From left, Heriberto Velasquez, Jerry Bien-Willner, Mark Stanton and Jeremy Takas shovel dirt during a June 19 groundbreaking ceremony in Paradise Valley. Rendering of an aerial view of Nova, one of the showcase homes planned for Silver Sky in Paradise Valley. Rendering of the exterior of Aquarius, one of the showcase homes planned for Silver Sky in Paradise Valley. Rendering of the exterior of Rigel, one of the showcase homes planned for Silver Sky in Paradise Valley.

PHOENIX – Developers held a groundbreaking ceremony this week to mark a big step at Silver Sky, a new luxury community in Paradise Valley.

Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Mark Stanton joined representatives from Silver Sky Development and the project’s design, architecture, construction and sales partners at Wednesday’s event.

“We are so excited to begin construction and take these next steps toward our vision to create a luxury residential community featuring world-class architecture on some of the last vacant land in Paradise Valley,” Jeremy Takas, Silver Sky Development managing partner, said in a press release. “It’s been an honor to have played a role as we have reshaped the fingerprint of this incredible town.”

Silver Sky is a 17-acre gated community in the center of Paradise Valley, an enclave between the Phoenix Mountains Preserve and Scottsdale known for its expensive real estate. The Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously approved the project in April 2023.

When will home constructions start at Silver Sky in Paradise Valley?

With street paving and infrastructure completed, Silver Sky Development plans to start building the first of 12 opulent homes near Mockingbird Lane and Invergordon Road, at the base of Mummy Mountain, this summer.

Nova, an $18.5 million showcase home designed by Stratton Architects, is at the front of the line. The 11,965-square-foot estate will have six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a large wellness center and a backyard pickleball court.

On deck is Aquarius, which features 17-foot floor-to-ceiling glass doors and a large rooftop viewing deck to provide stunning views. The 9,000-square-foot estate, which was designed by Drewett Works, has a $16.5 million price tag.

Nova and Aquarius are among four planned showcase homes. The other two aren’t yet for sale. The design for Rigel is finished, while the architectural plan for Polaris hasn’t been finalized.

The other eight parcels, which range in size from 1.113 to 1.51 acres, are being sold as custom lots.

Five custom parcels have been put on the market, with four already under contract at prices ranging from $3.995 million to $5 million.

