ARIZONA NEWS

Developers unveil $18.5M Nova luxury estate at Silver Sky Paradise Valley community

Dec 19, 2023, 4:15 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


A rendering of an aerial view of the Nova estate in Paradise Valley A rendering of an exterior of the Nova estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona A rendering of a rear view of the Nova estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona A rendering of an interior of the Nova estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona A rendering of an interior of the Nova estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona A rendering of an interior of the Nova estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona A rendering of a court outside the Nova estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona A rendering of an exterior view of the Nova estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona

PHOENIX – A residential developer debuted a new multimillion-dollar estate to be built as part of an ultra-luxury community in Paradise Valley.

Silver Sky Paradise Valley comprises 12 home sites, with nine “masterpiece estates” and three lots for custom construction.

A masterpiece estate called Nova was unveiled Monday, carrying an $18.5 million price tag.

The nearly 12,000-square-foot residence will have six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three powder rooms on a single level. Plans for the 1.5-acre property include a five-car garage, steam room, butler’s pantry, built-in wine wall, indoor/outdoor wet bar, casita and pickleball court.

Who is architect for $18.5M Nova estate in Paradise Valley?

Stratton Andrews of Scottsdale-based Stratton Architects created Nova with a style that melds classic European charm and modern luxury.

“When we think of the country’s elite architectural talent, Stratton Andrews is one of the top names the comes to mind,” Jeremy Takas, principal at Silver Sky Development, said in a press release Monday.

“Nova not only impresses with its beautiful design, but with its intuitive functionality. We can’t wait to see Stratton make his mark.”

Arcadia Custom Builders, Holly Wright Design (interior design), Creative Designs in Lighting and Berghoff Design Group (landscaping) all have a hand in the project, which is up for a 2023 Best in American Living Award from the National Association of Home Builders.

What is Silver Sky Paradise Valley?

Silver Sky Paradise Valley is a 17-acre development at the base of Mummy Mountain near Invergordon Road and Mockingbird Lane.

Two of the three custom home sites are already reserved, according to the development’s website. A 1.12-acre parcel called “Aster” is listed for $4.4 million.

“Silver Sky will be the premiere benchmark for Paradise Valley development and design,” Andrews said. “We’re excited to help set that stage and be a part of the journey.”

