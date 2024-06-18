PHOENIX – Metro Phoenix voters who want to cast their ballots in person in the upcoming primary election can start planning their trip to the polls.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday revealed more than 220 vote center locations for the July 30 primary.

The county posted an interactive map at Locations.Maricopa.Vote showing the locations, along with hours of operation and wait times.

Maricopa County allows voters to cast their ballot at any vote center. Registered voters can type their address into the interactive map to find the most convenient location.

When will vote center locations, drop boxes open for 2024 primary election?

In addition to the vote centers, the county will have drop boxes for completed early ballots inside 11 municipal buildings and two drive-thru drop boxes.

The drive-thru locations are outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center at Third Avenue and Lincoln Street in downtown Phoenix and at the county’s Mesa campus at 222 E. Javelina Ave., near Mesa Road and Baseline Drive.

Some of the vote centers and all of the drop boxes will open on July 3, the first day of early voting for the 2024 primary election. The county also will start sending ballots to members of the Active Early Voting List on that date.

Additional vote center locations will be phased in over the four weeks of early voting, and all 224 will be operational from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. A limited number of centers will be open for emergency voting on the Friday, Saturday and Monday before Election Day.

If you plan to fill out your ballot at a vote center, either early or on Election Day, don’t forget that Arizonans are required to show an approved form of identification when voting in person.

What is the registration deadline for July 30 primary?

July 1 is the last day Arizona residents can register and be eligible to vote in the primary.

Voters registered as independents or unaffiliated can participate in the primary, but they have to choose between a Republican or Democratic ballot, either at the polling place or by requesting an early ballot through their recorder’s office.

The primary was originally scheduled for Aug. 6, but it was moved up under emergency legislation enacted in February.

The change was made out of concerns that a new state law expanding mandatory recounts could prolong the tabulation process, potentially causing election officials to miss federally mandated deadlines for mailing ballots to military members before the November general election.

