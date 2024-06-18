Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County reveals more than 220 vote center locations for July 30 primary election

Jun 18, 2024, 10:01 AM

Stations are set up at an otherwise empty Maricopa County vote center. Maricopa County will operate...

Maricopa County will operate more than 220 vote center locations for the 2024 primary election. (Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Elections)

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Elections)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Metro Phoenix voters who want to cast their ballots in person in the upcoming primary election can start planning their trip to the polls.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday revealed more than 220 vote center locations for the July 30 primary.

The county posted an interactive map at Locations.Maricopa.Vote showing the locations, along with hours of operation and wait times.

Maricopa County allows voters to cast their ballot at any vote center. Registered voters can type their address into the interactive map to find the most convenient location.

When will vote center locations, drop boxes open for 2024 primary election?

In addition to the vote centers, the county will have drop boxes for completed early ballots inside 11 municipal buildings and two drive-thru drop boxes.

The drive-thru locations are outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center at Third Avenue and Lincoln Street in downtown Phoenix and at the county’s Mesa campus at 222 E. Javelina Ave., near Mesa Road and Baseline Drive.

RELATED STORIES

Some of the vote centers and all of the drop boxes will open on July 3, the first day of early voting for the 2024 primary election. The county also will start sending ballots to members of the Active Early Voting List on that date.

Additional vote center locations will be phased in over the four weeks of early voting, and all 224 will be operational from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. A limited number of centers will be open for emergency voting on the Friday, Saturday and Monday before Election Day.

If you plan to fill out your ballot at a vote center, either early or on Election Day, don’t forget that Arizonans are required to show an approved form of identification when voting in person.

What is the registration deadline for July 30 primary?

July 1 is the last day Arizona residents can register and be eligible to vote in the primary.

Voters registered as independents or unaffiliated can participate in the primary, but they have to choose between a Republican or Democratic ballot, either at the polling place or by requesting an early ballot through their recorder’s office.

The primary was originally scheduled for Aug. 6, but it was moved up under emergency legislation enacted in February.

The change was made out of concerns that a new state law expanding mandatory recounts could prolong the tabulation process, potentially causing election officials to miss federally mandated deadlines for mailing ballots to military members before the November general election.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Howard Lamar Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he injured a state trooper in a shoo...

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting trooper in Phoenix

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he injured a state trooper in a shooting last year, authorities announced Wednesday.

16 minutes ago

Two people are dead after East Valley collision, according to police...

Serena O'Sullivan

Two-vehicle collision in Chandler leaves 2 drivers dead, police say

The Chandler Police Department said two people are dead after a collision that took place on Tuesday night.

1 hour ago

Former Gov. Jan Brewer calls on GOP to restore faith in elections...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former Gov. Jan Brewer asks Republicans to quit saying Arizona’s elections are insecure

In an op-ed in The Arizona Republic, former Gov. Jan Brewer urged her fellow Republicans to restore faith in the electoral system.

2 hours ago

Chandler approved agreements with Recovery Café Arizona and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center to pr...

KTAR.com

Chandler approves partnerships with nonprofits for opioid treatment, prevention services

The Recovery Café and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center (EMPACT-SPC) will each receive $50,000 in opioid treatments and prevention services from the city of Chandler.

5 hours ago

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized over 100 pounds of illegal drugs in two separat...

KTAR.com

AZDPS troopers seize over 138 pounds of illegal drugs in southern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) seized approximately 138.6 pounds of illegal drugs in two separate incidents in southern Arizona.

5 hours ago

The Arizona Legislature finalized the state budget and adjourned June 15, just in time to prevent t...

Sahara Sajjadi /Cronkite News

Arizona Legislature adjourns just in time to prevent repealed 1864 abortion ban from taking effect

A Civil War-era abortion ban repealed in May would have become enforceable on Sept. 26 – temporarily – if the Legislature didn’t adjourn in time.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Maricopa County reveals more than 220 vote center locations for July 30 primary election