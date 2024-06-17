Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies while hiking out of Grand Canyon after night at Bright Angel Campground

Jun 17, 2024, 12:01 PM

A view of the Bright Angel Trail near Pipe Creek River Resthouse in the Grand Canyon. A man died wh...

A man died while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park on June 16, 2024. (National Park Service Photo)

(National Park Service Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man died while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

Park officials received a report about an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred about a half-mile east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse.

Bystanders and National Park Service personnel were unable to resuscitate the 41-year-old man.

The man had been hiking out after spending the night at the Bright Angel Campground at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, according to park officials.

RELATED STORIES

The National Park Service is working with the Coconino County Medical Examiner to investigate the fatality.

No other information was made available.

It’s unknown if heat was a factor in the man’s death. Earlier this month, the National Park Service issued a warning about the dangers of hiking in the Grand Canyon during periods of extreme heat.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Warning label on social media? Arizona experts respond to idea...

Serena O'Sullivan

How could a social media warning label impact Arizona children and teens?

The Surgeon General of the U.S. said on Monday he wants a warning label on social media apps because they hurt young people's mental health.

1 hour ago

Two men are seen with stand-up paddle boards at Tempe Town Lake in this file photo. A search was la...

KTAR.com

Body found during recovery operation at Tempe Town Lake

Dive teams on Tuesday morning reportedly recovered the body of a person who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake a day earlier.

2 hours ago

Vista of red rocks in Sedona. A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died...

KTAR.com

Pennsylvania mom hiking with family dies on Sedona trail

A Pennsylvania woman hiking with her husband and young daughters died on a trail in Sedona, authorities said Monday.

4 hours ago

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a firearm under indict...

KTAR.com

20-year-old Phoenix man indicted for trafficking drugs, illegal firearm possession

A Phoenix man was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possessing a firearm under indictment and the intent to distribute fentanyl.

5 hours ago

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 mo...

KTAR.com

Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale completes renovation to 25-year-old facility

A massive renovation of the Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale is complete after more than 18 months of construction.

5 hours ago

Exterior view of Expertec in Gilbert. Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, established i...

KTAR.com

Canadian vehicle upfitting company acquires Gilbert business to establish 1st US location

Expertec, a Canadian vehicle upfitting company, recently acquired a Phoenix-area business to establish its first U.S. location.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Man dies while hiking out of Grand Canyon after night at Bright Angel Campground