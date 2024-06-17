PHOENIX – A man died while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

Park officials received a report about an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred about a half-mile east of the Pipe Creek River Resthouse.

Bystanders and National Park Service personnel were unable to resuscitate the 41-year-old man.

The man had been hiking out after spending the night at the Bright Angel Campground at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, according to park officials.

The National Park Service is working with the Coconino County Medical Examiner to investigate the fatality.

No other information was made available.

It’s unknown if heat was a factor in the man’s death. Earlier this month, the National Park Service issued a warning about the dangers of hiking in the Grand Canyon during periods of extreme heat.

