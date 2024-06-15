Over Easy set to host grand opening for its new Peoria location

PHOENIX — Breakfast restaurant Over Easy will host a grand opening for the launch of its new Peoria location.

The new restaurant, located at 25738 Lake Pleasant Parkway, will celebrate with a “Welcome Weekend” event on June 22 and June 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a press release.

The Peoria restaurant will be the 16th location in Arizona.

What will be at the Welcome Weekend

The Welcome Weekend event will be for all ages and will include giveaways, menu tastings, face paintings for kids and more.

Over Easy is offering a Kids Eat Free promotion during the Welcome Weekend event, available for dine-in at the new location. Kids can eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Adults can enjoy penny mimosas (limit one per guest) with the purchase of an entrée.

“We are thrilled to be opening our 16th Over Easy, marking our third presence in the West Valley,” COO Brian Terpay said in a press release. “We are excited to become part of this vibrant neighborhood and welcome both new and familiar faces to the Over Easy family.”

The new restaurant features a main dining room, bar and patio area. The menu will include favorites such as the Banana Nut French Toast, Golden Waffle Dogs, the Chilaquiles, the Monte Cristo, fresh salads and sandwiches and more.

Over Easy recently opened new locations in Tempe and Queen Creek. The restaurant is set to open a new location in Goodyear later this year, according to a press release.

Employment opportunities are online.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.