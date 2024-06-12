Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mitchell to Mayes: Arizona AG should back off from pay-for-play investigation, not MCAO

Jun 12, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:40 pm

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, left, and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes disagree ab...

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, left, and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes disagree about which of them should handle an investigation into pay-for-pay allegations swirling around a state-contracted group home operator. (Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Attorney's Office and Getty Images Photo)

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Attorney's Office and Getty Images Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The fight over who will investigate pay-for-play allegations swirling around a state-contracted group home operator rages on, with Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell taking the latest swing.

“I will not stand aside,” Mitchell said Tuesday in a letter to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Mitchell told Mayes that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) and Arizona Auditor General’s Office will continue working together on a probe into whether Democratic donor Sunshine Residential Homes received preferential treatment from the state.

Last week, Mayes said her office will look into the allegations and told MCAO and the Auditor General’s Office they should call off their investigation.

What does Mitchell’s letter about pay-for-pay allegations say?

In her response letter, Mitchell suggested Mayes is the one who should stand back.

RELATED STORIES

“I agree with you that two simultaneous investigations could have a negative impact,” Mitchell wrote. “Therefore, I am asking that you not complicate an already complex investigation by duplicating efforts.”

Sunshine, a private company contracted by the state Department of Child Safety (DCS) to shelter neglected and abused children, made donations totaling $400,000 to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ inauguration committee and the Arizona Democratic Party in 2022 and 2023, both before and after Hobbs was elected, according to an Arizona Republic report.

DCS has approved significant rate hikes requested by the group home operator since Hobbs took office, according to the Republic, raising questions about preferential treatment.

The newspaper report prompted Republican lawmakers to ask both Mayes and Mitchell to investigate the situation.

The involved parties have presented conflicting interpretations of state law regarding who should have jurisdiction over the case.

It now appears there will be more than one investigation, regardless of what Mayes or Mitchell want.

A spokesperson for Mayes confirmed to KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday that the Attorney General’s Office will continue with its investigation, declining to comment further on the matter.

Maricopa County attorney cites ‘specter of a conflict of interest’

Mitchell said a Mayes investigation could be problematic because the attorney general is charged with representing DCS. Mitchell, a Republican who is seeking reelection this year, didn’t mention the fact that Mayes, like Hobbs, is a Democrat.

Mitchell also noted concerns voiced by state Treasurer Kimberly Yee and state Rep. David Livingston about a Mayes investigation raising “the specter of a conflict of interest.”

“This is not an accusation against you or the many fine employees in your office,” Mitchell said in Tuesday’s letter to Mayes. “We, however, are in a time when people are increasingly distrustful of government. Your insistence on being the sole investigator in this matter will greatly contribute to people’s distrust but also to their belief that nothing can change.”

Hobbs has denied any wrongdoing in how DCS handles contracts.

“I’m a social worker, and it is outrageous that I would not act in the best interest of Arizona’s children in foster care. I have always and will always do what is best for Arizonans,” Hobbs told reporters on Tuesday.

“There is an AG investigation. I’m not going to comment further except to say that I look forward to the conclusion of the investigation and finding that we acted in the best interest of Arizona.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Multiple winning five-figure Arizona Lottery tickets have been sold in Arizona this week. (AP Photo...

KTAR.com

Multiple 5-figure-winning lottery tickets, including $50,000 Powerball slip, sold in Arizona

Multiple winning five-figure Arizona Lottery tickets have been sold in Arizona this week, including a $50,000 Powerball slip.

5 hours ago

The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the investigation...

KTAR.com

DOJ expected to release findings from investigation into Phoenix Police Department

The DOJ is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the investigation into civil rights allegations against Phoenix PD.

5 hours ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 06: Arizona republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake looks on as former U...

Associated Press

Kari Lake loses appeals court challenge for 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race

Republican Kari Lake has lost an Arizona appeals court challenge arguing that thousands of Phoenix-area mail ballot signatures were not properly verified when she lost the 2022 governor election to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

7 hours ago

US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona ...

KTAR.com

US 60 closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to Rose Fire

US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

7 hours ago

Jill Biden will be coming to Phoenix on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Jill Biden coming to Phoenix on Saturday for outreach event aimed at older voters

First lady Jill Biden is coming to Phoenix on Saturday for an event that will look to appeal to older voters.

8 hours ago

Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday...

KTAR.com

Over 50 people displaced after fire destroys 5 mobile homes in Phoenix

Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, according PFD.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Mitchell to Mayes: Arizona AG should back off from pay-for-play investigation, not MCAO