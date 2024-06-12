Arizona Milk Producers helping supply milk at food banks statewide

PHOENIX — This month’s Community Spotlight focuses on Arizona Milk Producers, their commitment to the community and their promotion that gives back when you purchase any milkshake at Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers.

Throughout the month of June, a portion of the proceeds from every milkshake purchased at each of the 17 Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations will go to supply milk at Arizona food banks.

According to Nicole Clements of Arizona Milk Producers, milk is one of the most requested but least received donations at Arizona food banks.

“Milk is tapped with 13 essential nutrients which makes it a really nutrient dense product, so people who are frequenting food banks it’s really important for them because it’s a great source of nutrition,” Clements said.

“If I’m going to donate to a food bank, what I think about donating, milk doesn’t always come to the forefront of the mind,” Clements continued. “So we’re kind of on a mission to let people know that food banks do accept milk and it is one of the most requested items that they do get from the people that are frequenting their location.”

Arizona dairy producers are also getting behind this community outreach effort and Clements stressed the important societal role dairy farmers play.

“Dairy farmers have been a part of the community for generations,” Clements said. “We’ve had agriculture in Arizona since forever and farmers are always a huge part of the community and the local economy.”

