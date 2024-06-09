PHOENIX — A new record for monthly organ donations was set in Arizona for the month of May, officials announced Friday.

Arizona tallied 45 organ donors throughout May, the most in a single month in the history of the Donor Network of Arizona (DNA). From the 45 donors, 101 lives were saved through the successful transplant of 118 organs.

“A record number of 45 heroes is made possible first by the generosity of Arizonans in their most tragic moment—choosing life, altruism and the human endeavor that is donation,”

Abdulwahab Al-Saleh, director of the Donor Optimization department at DNA said in a news release.

“Organizationally it represents the strength we have in unity with our team, organ donors and their families. We’re our best when we work together to maximize the gift of life.”

What was the previous record for organ donations?

The new record beats the previous record from July 2023 when Arizona had 39 organ donors. DNA says it demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the organization to save lives through organ donation, made possible by donors and their families.

DNA also highlights a steady growth since it’s inception in 1986. According to the organization, organ donation has increased by 180% over the past 15 years, and 121% in the last 10 years alone.

Arizonans can join the DonateLifeAZ Registry when they apply for or renew a driver’s license or state ID. People can do so at an ADOT MVD or authorized third party offices. They can also register online at DonateLifeAZ.org.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.