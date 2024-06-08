Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pilot of small aircraft killed in crash at Picacho Peak State Park

Jun 8, 2024, 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:54 am

Picacho Peak (Twitter Photo/@AZStateParks)...

Picacho Peak (Twitter Photo/@AZStateParks)

(Twitter Photo/@AZStateParks)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man piloting a small aircraft was killed when it crashed near the top of Picacho Peak on Saturday morning.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, police received a 911 call at 7:25 a.m. from a hiker who witnessed the crash.

Only the pilot, whom police identified as 68-year-old James Galvin of Oro Valley, was in the aircraft at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

RELATED STORIES

The crash scene will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority.

Picacho Peak State Park is located between Casa Grande and Tucson near Interstate 10 in Pinal County.

