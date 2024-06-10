Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix fire official says number of child drownings heading in wrong direction

Jun 10, 2024, 4:35 AM

A Phoenix fire official said the number of drownings involving children is heading in the wrong dir...

A Phoenix fire official said the number of drownings involving children is heading in the wrong direction as summer nears. (Phoenix Fire Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Photo)

Balin Overstolz McNair's Profile Picture

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ MCNAIR


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Phoenix fire official said the number of drownings involving children is heading in the wrong direction as summer nears.

The Phoenix Fire Department has responded to 26 drowning related incidents so far this year, which have resulted in seven deaths.

Five of those deaths were children under five and another two were adults. Most of the calls involved children.

This comes as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates child drownings are increasing nationwide, citing a 12% increase from 2020 to 2021. That’s the latest timeframe with available data, according to the commission’s report.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas’ goal is getting the message of water safety out to as many people as possible.

“So, those people may be coming from areas where they don’t use swimming pools a whole lot or they don’t have a pool,” Douglas said.

With several hot months ahead, 2024 will likely outpace or at least be at par with 2023 for pediatric swimming deaths in the city of Phoenix.

In all of 2023, there was a total of 44 drowning incidents in Phoenix, resulting in five pediatric deaths and 14 adult deaths.

Douglas added that areas like Maryvale and South Phoenix tend to see more calls for water-related incidents and the department is focusing on these areas.

He also emphasized that everyone needs to be familiar with water safety.

“We did have a seven-year-old child at a pool that did not have a fence around it. No matter how old these kids are they still need to be watched around water.”

That child is expected to make a fully recovery.

How can I help prevent child drownings?

The three major tops for water safety are:

1. Adult supervision – Always monitor children visually when in or near water. Adults should also avoid swimming alone.
2. Barriers – Put up pool fencing or barriers around residential pools so children cannot access the pool at unintended times.
3. Classes – Get kids swimming classes and have them wear life jackets.

For Douglas, the biggest point of emphasis is adult supervision.

Douglas also recommends adults should avoid drinking alcohol while swimming.

“We just want to make sure people understand not watching your kids around water, even if just for two seconds, can have a traumatic outcome,” Douglas said.

Learn more about swimming classes and other resources at the city of Phoenix’s website.

Learn more about water safety tips at the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

