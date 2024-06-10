PHOENIX – A Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week has died, authorities announced Monday.

James Zoccoli, 16, was found unconscious at a Phoenix residence on Saturday and taken to a hospital, according to the Mesa Police Department.

A nurse recognized him from a missing person bulletin and contacted the Phoenix Police Department.

The teenager never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday, Mesa Police said. His next of kin provided positive identification.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for Zoccoli. The bulletin said he suffered from a neurocognitive disorder.

At the time, he hadn’t been seen since he left the Mesa group home where he lived near Gilbert Road and University Drive on June 1.

This is an updated version of a story originally published June 5, 2024.

