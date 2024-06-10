Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week has died

Jun 10, 2024, 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:21 am

James Zoccoli, a Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert, died in a hospital on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week has died, authorities announced Monday.

James Zoccoli, 16, was found unconscious at a Phoenix residence on Saturday and taken to a hospital, according to the Mesa Police Department.

A nurse recognized him from a missing person bulletin and contacted the Phoenix Police Department.

The teenager never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday, Mesa Police said. His next of kin provided positive identification.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

RELATED STORIES

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for Zoccoli. The bulletin said he suffered from a neurocognitive disorder.

At the time, he hadn’t been seen since he left the Mesa group home where he lived near Gilbert Road and University Drive on June 1.

This is an updated version of a story originally published June 5, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Democrats Kris Mayes, left, and Katie Hobbs campaign together in October 2022 before Mayes ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG Kris Mayes says her office alone should investigate ‘pay-for-play’ allegations

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said her office doesn't need help investigating “pay-for-play” allegations that might involve Gov. Katie Hobbs.

1 hour ago

Tucker Carlson coming to Phoenix on Sept. 4 to talk politics, news...

KTAR.com

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson set to visit Phoenix during 1st national arena tour

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to visit Phoenix this summer as part of his first national arena tour.

2 hours ago

A silhouette image shows a person pouring water on himself under a sun, with palm trees in the back...

Kevin Stone

Back in the hot seat: Another excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix

With temperatures expected to spike again this week, authorities have issued another excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game will impact Arizona

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses spoke with Mike Broomhead to discuss the impact of hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game, along with the early start time for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, will have on Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

New Arizona water infrastructure projects kicked off on Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

$19M in federally funded water infrastructure projects set to begin in Arizona

Congressman Greg Stanton, a military leader and several Arizona mayors will sign new Arizona water infrastructure projects on Monday.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona continues to see increase in DUIs and wrong-way drivers

Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at weekend incidents in Phoenix involving drunk drivers and wrong-way drivers in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week has died