ARIZONA NEWS

Simmons Fire evacuation orders lifted 3 days after blaze started in Pinal County

May 31, 2024, 7:58 AM | Updated: 7:59 am

BY KTAR.COM


An aerial view of the Simmons Fire near Kearny, Arizona, on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024. A map showing the location of the Simmons Fire near Kearny, Arizona An aerial view of the Simmons Fire near Kearny, Arizona, on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024. View of flames from the Simmons Fire at night on May 28, 2024. View of flames from the Simmons Fire at night on May 28, 2024. View of flames from the Simmons Fire at night on May 28, 2024.

PHOENIX – Authorities lifted evacuation orders for Arizona’s Simmons Fire on Friday morning, three days after residents near the wildfire were told to leave their homes.

The wildfire started about 4½ miles northwest of Kearny around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, and the evacuation orders were issued by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office about an hour later.

The Riverside neighborhood outside of Kearny was put on GO status in the state’s emergency notification system, and other nearby homes were told to be prepared to evacuate (SET status).

In total, about 50 homes were in either GO or SET status until the Simmons Fire evacuation orders were lifted Friday morning.

How much damage did Simmons Fire do?

The Simmons Fire was mapped Thursday at 351 acres. Crews had reached 51% containment by Thursday night after a productive day of firefighting.

However, the blaze destroyed four structures and damaged five others before firefighters gained the upper hand.

On Thursday night, officials said the power could be restored north of Kearny. The power had been turned off during the incident for the safety of firefighters and the public.

The Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 took command of the scene Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday evening, more than 170 personnel were assigned to the incident.

The cause of the Simmons Fire is unknown.

Kearny is located off State Route 177 between Superior and the Hayden-Winkelman area, about 85 miles southwest of downtown Phoenix.

This is an updated version of a story originally published May 28, 2024.

