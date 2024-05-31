PHOENIX – Authorities lifted evacuation orders for Arizona’s Simmons Fire on Friday morning, three days after residents near the wildfire were told to leave their homes.

The wildfire started about 4½ miles northwest of Kearny around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, and the evacuation orders were issued by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office about an hour later.

The Riverside neighborhood outside of Kearny was put on GO status in the state’s emergency notification system, and other nearby homes were told to be prepared to evacuate (SET status).

In total, about 50 homes were in either GO or SET status until the Simmons Fire evacuation orders were lifted Friday morning.

The previous "Go-Evacuate" status for the Riverside neighborhood, and the "Set-Be Alert" status for residents south of the Riverside neighborhood down to Kearny city limits have both been downgraded to "Ready" status. All residents may return to their homes. #simmonsfire pic.twitter.com/zWSNmCm88b — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) May 31, 2024

How much damage did Simmons Fire do?

The Simmons Fire was mapped Thursday at 351 acres. Crews had reached 51% containment by Thursday night after a productive day of firefighting.

However, the blaze destroyed four structures and damaged five others before firefighters gained the upper hand.

On Thursday night, officials said the power could be restored north of Kearny. The power had been turned off during the incident for the safety of firefighters and the public.

The Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 took command of the scene Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday evening, more than 170 personnel were assigned to the incident.

The cause of the Simmons Fire is unknown.

Kearny is located off State Route 177 between Superior and the Hayden-Winkelman area, about 85 miles southwest of downtown Phoenix.

This is an updated version of a story originally published May 28, 2024.

