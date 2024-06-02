A large industrial developer is working to bring a new user to one of its emerging parks in Mesa.

According to project documents submitted earlier this month, San Diego-based Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. is looking to develop a near-240,000-square-foot facility for Komatsu, a Japanese manufacturer of construction, mining, forestry and heavy industrial equipment at its 230-acre Mesa Ellsworth business park.

The building would be constructed on 25 acres near the southwest corner of Pecos and Crismon roads in southeast Mesa, just to the east of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The facility would house sales and service operations for Komatsu with a big chunk of the space dedicated to a “main weld and machine shop area.”

The project documents also call for a 50,000 square feet for a warehouse, 50,000 square feet for a small equipment shop area and more than 25,000 square feet for office, according to a project narrative. The primary function will be “repair and maintenance of large mining equipment that will be brought in from eastern Arizona and western New Mexico”

