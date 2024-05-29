Close
City of Avondale announces grand opening of sand volleyball complex

May 29, 2024, 4:35 AM

The City of Avondale announced the grand opening of a new sand volleyball complex. It is located at The BLVD. (City of Avondale photo)

(City of Avondale photo)

BY NICK BORGIA


PHOENIX — The City of Avondale will host a grand opening next week for its new sand volleyball complex.

The facility is the first of its kind in the West Valley, according to a news release. It is located at The BLVD, an entertainment district near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration will take place at the complex on June 4 at 8:30 a.m. Officials say that attendees will get to tour the facility, and a free youth clinic will take place at 9:30 a.m.

“The Sand Volleyball Complex at The BLVD complements the myriad of sports and recreation amenities in our city,” Director of Avondale Parks, Recreation and Libraries Bryan Hughes said in the release.

The the sand volleyball complex was built on a one-acre parcel next to the existing Randall McDaniel Sports Complex. The five new competition-grade sand volleyball courts have perimeter fencing for security and privacy.

The courts feature spectator seating, shade structures, drinking fountains, security cameras and an automatic water system. There’s also a restroom building nearby as well as landscaping improvements to the surrounding area.

“From the soccer fields at Friendship Park and Festival Fields to the indoor sports tournaments at American Sports Centers Avondale, Avondale has built a solid reputation as a hub for youth and amateur sports in the West Valley,” Hughes said in the release.

The newest amenity in Avondale cost $2.9 million, which included a $162,500 grant from the Arizona Sports Tourism Association. Chasse Building Team constructed the facility.

