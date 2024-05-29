PHOENIX — The goal of Amazing Arizonans is to let the audience see and hear amazing stories from legendary Arizonans.

Pat McMahon certainly qualifies. Of course, we talk about the glory days of the Wallace and Ladmo show and his radio, television and music career.

We also learn about his early life. Born in Kansas, going to college in Iowa, his time in the U.S. Army, how he ended up in Phoenix and what made him want to live here.

Pat has played a part in many people’s childhoods. He’s also interviewed some of the biggest names in America and the world.

Pat is a great person and I know you’re going to love his story.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Al McCoy.

