ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Pat McMahon discusses media career, how he ended up in Phoenix

May 29, 2024, 4:05 AM

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — The goal of Amazing Arizonans is to let the audience see and hear amazing stories from legendary Arizonans.

Pat McMahon certainly qualifies. Of course, we talk about the glory days of the Wallace and Ladmo show and his radio, television and music career.

We also learn about his early life. Born in Kansas, going to college in Iowa, his time in the U.S. Army, how he ended up in Phoenix and what made him want to live here.

Pat has played a part in many people’s childhoods. He’s also interviewed some of the biggest names in America and the world.

Pat is a great person and I know you’re going to love his story.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Al McCoy.

