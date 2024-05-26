Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Drug trafficker sentenced to 7 years in prison for elaborate fentanyl distribution scheme

May 26, 2024, 6:30 AM

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for fentanyl-related crimes. (Pexels photo)...

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for fentanyl-related crimes. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl-related crimes, the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.

Angel Valencia-Avendano, a 20-year-old from Los Mochis, Sinaloa in Mexico, was initially arrested in Phoenix in March 2023 and charged with fentanyl trafficking, authorities said.

Before the arrest, investigators were conducting surveillance near 78th Avenue and McDowell Road. They then pulled Valencia-Avendano over for a traffic violation and searched his vehicle.

In a duffle bag, investigators found about 27 kilograms of fentanyl, or about 280,000 pills worth. When they later searched his apartment, they found a handgun, three more kilograms of fentanyl, drug ledgers and $83,500 in cash.

RELATED STORIES

The gun and cash were handed over to U.S. officials.

Assistant US Attorney Ryan McCarthy handled prosecution in the case, and U.S. Chief District Judge G. Murray Snow handled the sentencing in the last week, which was for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

“As far as the amount of fentanyl just pouring over the border, it’s just incredible how much is coming over,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM earlier this month as part of Fentanyl Awareness Day.

“The amounts are just through the roof, and … fentanyl drives other criminal behavior — either violence or property crimes to support the habit — and it’s so easy to get,” Mitchell added.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

State-route-87-closed...

KTAR.com

State Route 87 northbound closed in Fountain Hills

The northbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed due to a crash in Fountain Hills, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

1 hour ago

Project Active Duty: AHS program helps service members, pets...

Serena O'Sullivan

Military member reunited with cat after 7-month deployment

An Arizona Humane Society program called Project Active Duty protects service members' animals while they're serving the country.

2 hours ago

An abandoned Phoenix golf course will be revived this year by the new owner of the property. (Jim P...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Developer to breathe new life into abandoned Phoenix golf course, build 415 homes

An abandoned golf course at the southeast corner of 59th and Southern avenues in Phoenix's Laveen Village could get a new lease on life, after years of intense talks between the property's owner and community residents.

4 hours ago

A two-year-old girl nearly drowned on Saturday in Chandler. (Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

2-year-old ‘breathing and alert’ after nearly drowning in Chandler

Fire personnel were called to a near-drowning incident in Chandler involving a two-year-old girl on Saturday.

13 hours ago

Exzavion Williams is in jail more than 15 months after a deadly shooting in Phoenix. (MCSO mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Arrest made from February 2023 shooting that killed Phoenix teen

Detectives arrested a man for murder and armed robbery in a homicide case from last year, authorities said Saturday.

13 hours ago

dual-branded hotel groundbreaking...

Damon Allred

Dual-branded hotel coming to Phoenix in 2025 breaks ground

Mayor Kate Gallego was among those present for the groundbreaking on Tuesday of a new dual-branded hotel coming soon to Phoenix.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Drug trafficker sentenced to 7 years in prison for elaborate fentanyl distribution scheme