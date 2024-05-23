Close
ARIZONA NEWS

17-year-old girl dies after morning collision in Peoria

May 23, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 8:01 am

A 17-year-old girl died on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after a morning collision in Peoria. (Peoria Po...

A 17-year-old girl died on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after a morning collision in Peoria. (Peoria Police Department Photo)

(Peoria Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX — A teenage girl died on Wednesday following a morning collision in Peoria, authorities said.

Officers and fire personnel responded to an injury collision near 75th Avenue and Cholla Street around 11 a.m., according to the Peoria Police Department.

When they arrived, an unknown amount of occupants in the sedan involved in the crash were taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

A 17-year-old girl from Peoria died from her injuries at the hospital, police said. Her name was not yet released.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Here’s what investigators believe happened in the West Valley crash

The driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche was driving south on 75th Avenue when it collided with a Toyota Scion that was turning left onto Cholla Street, police said.

The collision is still being investigated by authorities.

The road was closed for several hours.

“We want to thank those citizens that stopped to render aid, we appreciate everyone’s patience while the roadway and while we conducted a thorough investigation,” police said in a social media post.

