PHOENIX — A new brunch spot, The Eleanor, is replacing the old Scottsdale Dry Cleaners space with its opening scheduled for next month.

The grand opening for the restaurant located at Thomas and Hayden roads is scheduled for Sept. 4, the company said in a press release.

The nearly 3,700-square-foot restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to plans submitted to the city in June. It will also include a patio and offer sit-down and grab-and-go options.

The menu will range from pancakes and French toast to huevos rancheros and salmon benedict. Beverages will include various standard coffees, lattes and craft cocktails.

The exterior of the restaurant, which was previously covered with asphalt, features a Polynesian-themed area with subtropical plants and lava rock, the release said.

“We kept the historic low-profile roof, while brightening the space with new garage doors to the patio and a high wall with clerestory windows to bring in the natural light,” Aline Architecture Group co-founder Brian Krob said in the release. “Light woods and retro colors bring the mid-century vibe.”

Clayton Companies, owner of The Eleanor, partnered with Aline on the project. The pair previously partnered on adaptive reuse projects, including Fate Brewing Company and The Clayton House.

“The Aline team created a refreshing and stunning new concept for us to house The Eleanor in and we couldn’t be more excited to have a new brunch spot for our local community to gather,” Clayton Companies owner Tom Frenkel said.

The Eleanor is adjacent to a lunch and dinner spot that is scheduled to open in spring 2024, the release said. The name of the restaurant has not yet been announced.

