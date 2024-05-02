Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Police in Fort Worth say four children are among six people wounded in a drive-by shooting

May 2, 2024, 7:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Four children are among six people wounded in a drive-by shooting at a Fort Worth, Texas, apartment complex, according to police.

The six were shot about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and five were taken to a hospital while one refused treatment, according to Officer Brad Perez of the Fort Worth Police Department,.

Their conditions were not released and police did not immediately respond to messages for comment Thursday morning.

No arrests have been announced, but the shooting was called “stupid” by Police Chief Neil Noakes, who said he is sickened by the violence.

“It makes me angry, I am mad,” Noakes said. “There is absolutely no reason anybody should be conducting themselves in such a violent, careless, heartless way that children should be shot.”

Noakes said the shooting appeared to be isolated and that there was no danger to the public.

Perez said the wounded range in age from 3 to 19 and that they were shot by someone in a vehicle that drove by them while they were outside the apartments.

Perez said police had not determined the precise ages of all those wounded.

United States News

Associated Press

