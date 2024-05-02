Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Asian American Literature Festival that was canceled by the Smithsonian in 2023 to be revived

May 2, 2024, 7:04 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A festival celebrating Asian American literary works that was suddenly canceled last year by the Smithsonian Institution is getting resurrected, organizers announced Thursday.

The Asian American Literature Festival is making a return, the Asian American Literature Festival Collective said in a statement. It will take place Sept. 14-22 — but without the Smithsonian’s help. And instead of only being in Washington, D.C., the in-person and virtual events will be spread out nationwide.

The Collective and several partner organizations have planned readings, salons, workshops and interactive installations. New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Seattle, Atlanta and Athens, Georgia, as well as Champaign, Illinois, will host events. There will also be gatherings in New Zealand and Australia.

A biannual event since 2017, the festival brings together writers, publishers and others across the Asian diaspora. It has traditionally been done in collaboration with the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center. Events were held at Washington sites like the National Portrait Gallery and the Library of Congress. But last year, a month before the August opening date, the Smithsonian announced it was calling it off.

Smithsonian officials told news outlets the cancellation was for “administrative/logistical reasons.” It had nothing to do with festival content, which included books by transgender and nonbinary writers.

A representative for the Smithsonian Institution was not immediately available to comment.

Writers and literary organizations set to converge say they were blindsided by the decision and left with financial losses.

Organizers say the new approach will allow more people from different communities to participate in the festivities.

