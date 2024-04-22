Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Sounds of New Orleans hit Old Town for Scottsdale Jazz Festival

Apr 21, 2024, 6:00 PM

Carlos Rivas is among the performers for this year's Scottsdale Jazz Festival. (Scottsdale Jazz Fes...

Carlos Rivas is among the performers for this year's Scottsdale Jazz Festival. (Scottsdale Jazz Festival/Facebook)

(Scottsdale Jazz Festival/Facebook)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The jazz festival billed as “Arizona’s Most Beautiful Jazz Event” is coming to the Scottsdale Civic Center in Old Town this week.

Scottsdale Jazz Festival will feature more than six hours of music at the Civic Center’s new East Bowl on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m.

“Prepare to be mesmerized by an exceptional lineup of renowned artists who will take you on a musical journey like no other,” International Jazz Day AZ Foundation Founder and Executive Director Doc Jones said in a release. “Whether you are a long-time jazz fan or new to this music, this festival will transport you straight into the heart of jazz and blues culture in a spectacular setting in the heart of Scottsdale.”

In addition to featuring music from the birthplace of jazz, New Orleans-style food will be available, as well as a new beer testing experience. Guests can purchase tickets for the tasting, starting at $16.50 for five tastes.

RELATED STORIES

“The cool lawn, savory food and every style of cool jazz (will) make the newest venue in Arizona special,” Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega said.

What is the artist lineup for Scottsdale Jazz Festival on Saturday?

  • 4:00-4:30 p.m. — Kings of Soul Band featuring Neamen Lyles, who “honed his musical chops through high school in Phoenix,” according to his website
  • 4:35-4:50 p.m. — Kings of Soul Band featuring Arizona-based Kiara Jayne
  • 5:00-5:35 p.m. — Mario Abney, a trumpeter who has been featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America”
  • 5:40-6:00 p.m. — Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week and Brian Hill, new to the festival this year
  • 6:00-6:40 p.m. — Donald Harrison, a saxophonist deeply rooted in New Orleans culture
  • 7:00-7:40 p.m. — Nayo Jones, a nationally renowned jazz vocalist who is also the daughter of Doc Jones
  • 8:00-8:40 p.m. — Carlos Rivas, who is returning with his orchestra after appearing at last year’s festival
  • 9:00-10:15 p.m. — Norman Brown, who won a Grammy award for Best Pop Instrumental Album with “Just Chillin'”

There are several ticketing package options that can be found online, and general admission starts at $35.

Guests are encouraged to check the festival’s policy on chairs and other seating arrangements, as lawn space is limited.

