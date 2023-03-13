PHOENIX — Welcome to Swift City.

That’s the name Glendale will symbolically adopt in honor of superstar Taylor Swift’s two concerts at State Farm Stadium this week.

Mayor Jerry Weiers on Monday issued a proclamation filled with Swift lyrics to reveal the moniker, which Arizona’s sixth-largest city by population teased last week.

“All Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles ‘that could light up this whole town’ on all social media platforms because “the best people in life are free,'” the proclamation says.

Fresh off hosting Super Bowl XLVII in February, the West Valley suburb will be in the spotlight again when the singer-songwriter kicks off her highly anticipated Eras Tour with a pair sold-out of shows Friday and Saturday at the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Demand was so high that Ticketmaster’s website crashed when Eras Tour tickets went on sale in November.

Swift isn’t the only big act coming to State Farm Stadium this year. That got us thinking, maybe Glendale can change its name for every concert at the football stadium this year. How about:

Pure Country Town for George Strait with Chris Stapleton on May 6.

Pepperville for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on May 14.

Beysburgh for Beyoncé on Aug. 24.

Metaldale for Metallica on Sept. 1 and 3.

Back in Swift City, Paramore and Gayle are the opening acts for both concerts this week. Parking lots open at noon, doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.

A pre-event party at Heritage at Sportsman’s Park, next to the stadium, starts at 3 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

