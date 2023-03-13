Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale becomes Swift City to honor Taylor Swift’s State Farm Stadium shows

Mar 13, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 11:59 am
The city of Glendale is becoming Swift City in honor of Taylor Swift's concerts March 17-18, 2023, ...
The city of Glendale is becoming Swift City in honor of Taylor Swift's concerts March 17-18, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. (File Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
(File Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Welcome to Swift City.

That’s the name Glendale will symbolically adopt in honor of superstar Taylor Swift’s two concerts at State Farm Stadium this week.

Mayor Jerry Weiers on Monday issued a proclamation filled with Swift lyrics to reveal the moniker, which Arizona’s sixth-largest city by population teased last week.

“All Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles ‘that could light up this whole town’ on all social media platforms because “the best people in life are free,'” the proclamation says.

Fresh off hosting Super Bowl XLVII in February, the West Valley suburb will be in the spotlight again when the singer-songwriter kicks off her highly anticipated Eras Tour with a pair sold-out of shows Friday and Saturday at the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Demand was so high that Ticketmaster’s website crashed when Eras Tour tickets went on sale in November.

RELATED STORIES

Swift isn’t the only big act coming to State Farm Stadium this year. That got us thinking, maybe Glendale can change its name for every concert at the football stadium this year. How about:

  • Pure Country Town for George Strait with Chris Stapleton on May 6.
  • Pepperville for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on May 14.
  • Beysburgh for Beyoncé on Aug. 24.
  • Metaldale for Metallica on Sept. 1 and 3.

Back in Swift City, Paramore and Gayle are the opening acts for both concerts this week. Parking lots open at noon, doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.

A pre-event party at Heritage at Sportsman’s Park, next to the stadium, starts at 3 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)...
Kevin Stone

Gov. Katie Hobbs travels to Middle East for Arizona National Guard partnership with Oman

Gov. Katie Hobbs traveled to the Middle East to take part in a signing ceremony for a partnership between the Arizona National Guard and the Sultanate of Oman.
12 hours ago
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)...
KTAR.com

Drake to end 5-year tour absence with September finale at Glendale arena

Pop those champagne corks - Grammy-winning rapper Drake will wrap up his first tour in five years with a stop in the Valley at the end of summer.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Municipal Airport)...
KTAR.com

Chandler approves $2.4 million in municipal airport projects

The city of Chandler approved more than $2.4 million in funding last week for airport improvement projects.
12 hours ago
(Photos via Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems

A Silver Alert was issued in Phoenix for a man who has cognitive problems, authorities said.
12 hours ago
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks at a press conference outside the Arizona State Capitol on Novem...
Taylor Tasler

Sen. Mark Kelly on possible Colorado River crash: ‘It’s not going to happen’

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly said last week that he will not let the Colorado River crash amid water shortages.
12 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Griselda Zetino

Arizona stands to gain billions from a more educated population, report finds

Is college worth it? A new report shows postsecondary attainment brings value not just to Arizonans, but to the state as a whole.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Glendale becomes Swift City to honor Taylor Swift’s State Farm Stadium shows