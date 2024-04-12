PHOENIX — A man wanted for questioning in an Arizona homicide case has been taken into custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating 49-year-old Javier Lopez and warned that he was considered armed and dangerous.

Police said they wanted to speak with him for their investigation into the murder of 43-year-old Christina Lopez.

The victim was found dead Thursday at her residence between San Tan Valley and Florence. The crime scene near Felix and Judd roads is around 55 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

Before he was taken into custody, Javier Lopez was last seen driving a 2003 silver Nissan Sentra. PCSO said he might have been heading to the Phoenix area.

It isn’t yet known where he was located.

