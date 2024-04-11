Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police releases videos of officers assaulted, says they're 'lucky' to be alive

Apr 11, 2024

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released videos of a pair of recent assaults on officers on Thursday that hospitalized the law enforcement members.

The department shared video from a March 29 shooting that left officer Harold Boswell with multiple gunshot wounds and an April 7 stabbing that injured another officer.

“Frankly, we’re lucky that we are not planning two funerals here within eight days apart,” Sgt. Mayra Reeson said during a press conference.

What happened to the injured Phoenix police officers?

Boswell was working off-duty at a business near Southern and 35th avenues when three suspects allegedly committed an armed robbery.

One of the suspects shot Boswell multiple times when he approached the area after hearing about the robbery.

He was hospitalized but is now recovering at home.

About a week later, an officer was stabbed by a suspect at a gas station during an early morning trespassing call.

Employees wanted the suspect out of the store and the officer was escorting the man outside when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the officer, police said.

Gas station employees then fought with the suspect and subdued him until other officers arrived.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and remains there.

Reeson said the department was frustrated with the recent attacks on officers.

“Attacks on the guardians of our community have become far too frequent,” Reeson said. “Our chief is concerned, we’re concerned and the community should be concerned.”

