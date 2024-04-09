Close
Investigators working to determine if e-scooter battery sparked Phoenix apartment fire

Apr 9, 2024, 2:00 PM

Crews responded to a Phoenix apartment fire on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2024....

Crews responded to a Phoenix apartment fire on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Investigators are working to determine if an e-scooter battery was the cause of a Phoenix apartment fire Tuesday morning.

Crews saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a second-story unit as they responded a complex near 24th and Van Buren streets around 9 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They searched the apartment while extending hose lines and working to get the flames under control, successfully preventing spread to surrounding units.

Could an e-scooter have caused Phoenix apartment fire?

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“A lithium-ion battery-powered scooter was found inside of the apartment. Investigators will be looking to see if the scooter contributed to the ignition of the fire,” Capt. Rob McDade said in a media advisory.

Fire officials in Glendale pointed to an electric scooter as the probable cause of a house fire that displaced four residents late last year.

No injuries were reported in Tuesday’s incident. Six residents were displaced due to water and smoke damage, but apartment managers were able to rehouse them in vacant units.

