ARIZONA NEWS

It’s Country Thunder Arizona week: Here’s what you should know about 2024 music festival

Apr 9, 2024, 4:15 AM

Promotional graphic for Country Thunder Arizona -- with Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and ...

Country Thunder Arizona -- with Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Koe Wetzel headlining -- runs April 11-14, 2024, in Florence.(Facebook/Country Thunder Arizona)

(Facebook/Country Thunder Arizona)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Country Thunder Arizona week is here, with Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Koe Wetzel headlining the 2024 lineup.

Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the four-day music festival in Pinal County:

Where and when is 2024 Country Thunder Arizona?

The venue is located at 20585 E. Water Way in Florence, about 65 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

The campgrounds will open for early arrivals between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday. The front gate and will call booth will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

The concert area opens at noon Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

What artists are performing at this year’s Country Thunder Arizona?

Most of the lineup was announced in November 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Here’s the full schedule for the main stage entertainment:

Thursday: Kyle McKearney at 2 p.m., Halle Kearns at 3:30 p.m., Avery Anna at 5 p.m., Stephen Wilson Jr. at 6:30 p.m., Flatland Cavalry at 8 p.m., Lainey Wilson at 10 p.m.

Friday: Alana Springsteen at 2 p.m., The Bellamy Brothers at 3:30 p.m., Randall King at 5 p.m., Nate Smith at 6:30 p.m., Paul Cauthen at 8 p.m., Eric Church at 10 p.m.

Saturday: Emily Ann Roberts at 2 p.m., Lauren Watkins at 3:30 p.m., Dallas Smith at 5 p.m., Priscilla Block at 6:30 p.m., Warren Zeiders at 8 p.m., Jelly Roll at 10 p.m.

Sunday: Alexandra Kay at 2:30 p.m., Jake Worthington at 4 p.m., Diamond Rio at 5:30 p.m., Randy Houser at 7 p.m., Koe Wetzel at 9 p.m.

DJ Griffin Green will keep the fun going at the Electric Thunder after party following the headliners each night.

Still need tickets? Here’s how you can buy them

Single-day and full-festival passes and parking access can be purchased online. General admission passes are $175 for a day and $300 for the full festival. (All prices listed are before taxes and fees.)

A platinum package that provides access to a skybox viewing area along with other perks goes for $300 a day or $600 for a four-day pass.

Packages with front-of-stage viewing access and other perks cost $300 for a single day and $675 for all four days.

Discounted general admission full-festival passes can be purchased at Denim & Diamonds in Mesa from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The campgrounds are sold out.

It’s Country Thunder Arizona week: Here’s what you should know about 2024 music festival