ARIZONA NEWS

Watch replay of KTAR News ‘Youth on Edge’ roundtable on teen mental health, behavioral issues

Apr 3, 2024, 7:54 AM | Updated: 4:11 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — KTAR News, in conjunction with ABC15 Arizona, held a two-hour roundtable on teen mental health and behavioral issues as part of the “Youth on Edge” special series on Wednesday.

The roundtable was hosted by Chris Merrill and Joe Huizenga of KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Chris and Joe Show.

The first hour of the show featured ABC15 reporters Nicole Grigg, Ashley Holden and Melissa Blasius.

Their discussion centered around the incidents of violence and bullying in the East Valley, the role social media has played in the attacks and the response from the community.

Then, for the second hour, a panel of youth and mental health experts shared their experiences.

The panel consisted of:

  • James Meehan, charter holder at Accelerated Learning Center, Inc.
  • Donna Bartos, founder and CEO of Bloom365.
  • Michael Klinkner, licensed clinical social worker who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy.

“Youth on Edge” is a four-day series examining mental health and behavioral issues among our teens and young adults.

Previous series coverage can be found here and here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

