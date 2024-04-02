PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva has been diagnosed with cancer, the longtime southern Arizona Democrat announced Tuesday.

Grijalva, who represents District 7, did not specify the type of cancer.

“A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer,” the 76-year-old congressman said in a statement.

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

Grijalva said his office remains open to provide services to constituents.

“I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment,” he said.

I love serving with @RepRaulGrijalva in Congress. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery. I can’t wait to see him back on the House floor fighting for Arizona. https://t.co/szyJhuxkCX — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) April 2, 2024

Sending the warmest wishes for strength and a swift recovery to the Congressman. As someone whose life was touched by a family member's cancer diagnosis, I know how difficult navigating this journey can be. My thoughts are with him and his family. https://t.co/9VLncHe82I — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) April 2, 2024

My thoughts & prayers are with @RepRaulGrijalva and his family during this difficult time. As a fighter for AZ and the natural wonders of our state, Raul is an inspiration to me and so many. I wish him the best in this cancer fight and hope to be working with him again soon. https://t.co/lnEZuvGaXd — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) April 2, 2024

Who is Raúl Grijalva?

Grijalva is Arizona’s longest-serving current member of Congress. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2002 after beginning his career in public service as a community organizer in Tucson.

His résumé includes 12 years on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and 15 years on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Grijalva, who is considered the state’s most liberal member of Congress, is running unopposed in the upcoming Democratic primary as he seeks a 12th term.

His district, which spans most of the Arizona-Mexico border and includes sections of Cochise, Maricopa, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties, has long been a Democratic stronghold.

