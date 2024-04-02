Close
Arizona Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva announces that he’s being treated for cancer

Apr 2, 2024, 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:43 am

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona is seen in a file photo overseeing a congressional hearing in 20...

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva announced Tuesday, April 2, 2024, that he is being treated for cancer. (File Photo by Bonnie Cash-Pool/Getty Images)

(File Photo by Bonnie Cash-Pool/Getty Images)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva has been diagnosed with cancer, the longtime southern Arizona Democrat announced Tuesday.

Grijalva, who represents District 7, did not specify the type of cancer.

“A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer,” the 76-year-old congressman said in a statement.

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.”

Grijalva said his office remains open to provide services to constituents.

“I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment,” he said.

Who is Raúl Grijalva?

Grijalva is Arizona’s longest-serving current member of Congress. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2002 after beginning his career in public service as a community organizer in Tucson.

His résumé includes 12 years on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and 15 years on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Grijalva, who is considered the state’s most liberal member of Congress, is running unopposed in the upcoming Democratic primary as he seeks a 12th term.

His district, which spans most of the Arizona-Mexico border and includes sections of Cochise, Maricopa, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties, has long been a Democratic stronghold.

