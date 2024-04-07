Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Lakeside Music Festival takes stage in West Valley this month

Apr 7, 2024, 7:15 AM

City of Goodyear Lakeside music festival

BY ARIN DUCHARME


PHOENIX — The Lakeside Music Festival announced its lineup for the 10th annual concert celebration in the West Valley.

The festival will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 with rock band The Joeys kicking off the concert celebration.

The free event at the Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater will feature a variety of music including pop, folk, country, rock, funk and soul as well as food trucks, shopping alleys, kid zones, a wine and beer garden and more for guests to enjoy.

Other featured bands include jazz band Summer and the Rain, country artist Matt Farris, reggae artist Vana Liya, rock band The Black Moods and alternative rock band Nine Days.

The Lakeside Music Festival offers free parking and guests are suggested to bring lawn chairs or blankets while they enjoy the festivities at the city’s amphitheater.

More information about the Lakeside Music Festival can be found online.

Lakeside Music Festival takes stage in West Valley this month