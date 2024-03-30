Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New Valley Metro light rail fare machines beginning to be installed Monday

Mar 30, 2024, 5:45 AM

Valley Metro is installing new fare machines at light rail stations. (Valley Metro photo)...

Valley Metro is installing new fare machines at light rail stations. (Valley Metro photo)

(Valley Metro photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Valley Metro will begin installing new fare machines at its light rail stations across the Valley on Monday.

The update is part of Valley Metro’s Fare Technology Modernization project that will give riders the option to purchase their fare on their smartphone or through a reloadable fare card called a Copper card.

After adding funds to their account, riders will then scan or tap their phone or card on the new fare readers to gain access. In addition, riders will be able to view transaction history, view account balances and more.

Each station will keep at least one existing machine for riders to use until the new system rollout is complete. The new machines will not be used until later this year.

Valley Metro will also put an end to the current paper, magnetic stripe tickets.

Those paying the full fare will continue to be charged $4 per-day, $20 per-week or $64 per-month. A one-ride fare will also continue to be available.

Riders who have access to specialty pass programs, such as Platinum Pass, ADA Platinum Pass and school passes, will receive a new card that can be used on the new machines.

New Valley Metro light rail fare machines beginning to be installed Monday