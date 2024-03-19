Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Frontier Airlines announces 1st international destination from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Mar 19, 2024, 9:00 AM

Frontier Airlines will launch service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Mexico’s San Jose del Cabo Los Cabos International Airport on May 16, 2024. (Frontier Airlines Photo)

(Frontier Airlines Photo)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it will start flying from Phoenix to Mexico’s Los Cabos region, the discount carrier’s first international destination from Sky Harbor International Airport.

Frontier will launch a route between Phoenix and Los Cabos International Airport in San Jose del Cabo on May 16. The service will be available twice a week, Thursdays and Sundays.

The Los Cabos region on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, which includes Cabo San Lucas, is known for its beaches and resorts. It will be Frontier’s 25th destination out of Sky Harbor.

“We’re excited to add the extremely popular destination of Los Cabos, Mexico, to our route map from Phoenix,” Josh Flyr, Frontier vice president for network operations and design, said in a press release. “Adding an international destination is the next step in our continued growth from PHX as we bring more ultra-low cost flight options to those in the greater Phoenix metro.”

Frontier Airlines previously announced it will debut routes from Phoenix to three other new destinations in the coming months. Service to Los Angeles and St. Louis starts in April, and Missoula, Montana, will be added to the itinerary in May.

