ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 8-10

Mar 10, 2024, 6:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From the developing Preston Lord case to the new federal government spending package, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from this weekend.

7 suspects arrested, charged with murder in Preston Lord investigation

Seven suspects have been indicted on murder charges in the death of Preston Lord, a major breakthrough four months after the high-profile death of the 16-year-old in Queen Creek.

William Owen Hines, Dominic Turner, Taylor Sherman, Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil and Jacob Meisner face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in Lord’s death. Renner, Vigil and Meisner are minors being charged as adults. Meisner also faces aggravated robbery charges, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.

Treston Billey was arrested charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping Thursday, a day after the other suspects were brought in.

“We must always remember that at the center of this case is a teenaged boy who died far before his time,” Mitchell said during a press conference Wednesday. “His parents are in agony and there is little anyone can do to change that. That said, today we have taken a massive step forward in the quest for justice for Preston.”

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Phoenix as rolling jackpots combine to surpass $1B

A lottery ticket sold at a Phoenix convenience store won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The five-figure entry was purchased at a Wizz Mart at Thomas Road and 43rd Avenue in Phoenix.

The winning numbers drawn showed 6, 19, 28, 44 and 60 with a red Powerball number of 10.

Wednesday saw no jackpot winners as the jackpot values rolled onto $521 million for the Powerball and $687 million for the Mega Millions, more than $1 billion combined.

Arizona now one of 10 least affordable states for homebuyers, new data shows

Long known for affordable housing, Arizona is now among the top 10 list of least affordable states, according to data compiled by BestBrokers.

The study found that the median U.S. home price reached $408,428 last year, while national income per capita stood at $68,786 as of the third quarter. This equates to the median house costing about six times more than the average salary nationwide.

Arizona ranks No. 9 on the list of least affordable states to buy a home, according to the report.

Prosecutors say stolen chain led to fight in murder of Preston Lord

A chain stolen from a friend of Preston Lord led to the fight that eventually ended in the 16-year-old’s death, prosecutors confirmed Friday.

Three of the suspects arrested in Lord’s murder — Dominic Turner, Treston Billey and Jacob Meisner — took the chain from Lord’s friend, who wasn’t named because the victim is a minor, according to arrest documents released Friday by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The theft led to the fight on Oct. 28, 2023, in Queen Creek that ended Lord’s life, according to the arrest documents.

New government spending package includes over $125 million for Arizona projects

Six federal government spending bills were signed into law on Saturday, and they include over $125 million worth of project funding across Arizona.

Communities across the state should see benefits in areas such as local law enforcement, flood control, western rural water, military installations and more.

Lawmakers are negotiating a second package of six bills, including defense, in an effort to have all federal agencies fully funded by a March 22 deadline, but the first six bills covering $460 billion are done with.

“I’m proud to bring these federal investments to Arizona supporting projects and priorities for our counties, cities and towns for safer and healthier communities,” said U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Independent and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

