Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Phoenix as rolling jackpots combine to surpass $1B

Mar 8, 2024, 4:25 AM

metal briefcase overflowing with money...

A Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix, Arizona, hit for $50,000 in the March 6, 2024 drawing. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A lottery ticket sold at a Phoenix convenience store won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The five-figure entry was purchased at a Wizz Mart at Thomas Road and 43rd Avenue in Phoenix.

The winning numbers drawn showed 6, 19, 28, 44 and 60 with a red Powerball number of 10.

Wednesday saw no jackpot winners as the jackpot values rolled onto $521 million for the Powerball and $687 million for the Mega Millions, more than $1 billion combined.

RELATED STORIES

How much does it cost to play Powerball?

Powerball entries each cost $2 and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

Drawings in the multistate game are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay photo)...

Damon Allred

Banner Poison Center warns public of lead poisoning in cinnamon after FDA recall

The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center warned the public about the dangers of lead poisoning after the FDA issued a cinnamon recall.

11 minutes ago

(Facebook Photo/Ivan Martinez Photography)...

KTAR.com

Owner sees value in connections through Business Connect program during Final Four

Local business owners are finding ways to benefit from the NFL's Business Connect program, which is operating through the Final Four in April.

21 minutes ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene interrupted President Joe Biden while he was discussing the border secu...

Serena O'Sullivan

President Joe Biden urges Congress to pass border security bill during State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden said the bipartisan border security bill would improve the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border during his Thursday speech.

8 hours ago

Preston Lord investigation ongoing: 6 arrests, more coming up...

Serena O'Sullivan

More arrests in Preston Lord murder investigation are to come, Queen Creek police chief says

Despite a major breakthrough in the form of a grand jury indicting six murder suspects, the Preston Lord investigation is ongoing.

10 hours ago

Maricopa Community College Police shooting...

KTAR.com

1 person dead after being shot by Maricopa Community College Police

One person is dead after being shot by a Maricopa Community College police officer off the campus in Phoenix on Thursday morning.

11 hours ago

Dre Lewis, 22-year-old arrested on counts of manslaughter and extreme DUI. (MCSO mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Suspect charged with extreme DUI after Phoenix collision kills 1, hospitalizes 2 more

A collision killed one victim and hospitalized two others late Wednesday night in Phoenix, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Phoenix as rolling jackpots combine to surpass $1B