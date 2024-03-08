PHOENIX — A lottery ticket sold at a Phoenix convenience store won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The five-figure entry was purchased at a Wizz Mart at Thomas Road and 43rd Avenue in Phoenix.

The winning numbers drawn showed 6, 19, 28, 44 and 60 with a red Powerball number of 10.

Wednesday saw no jackpot winners as the jackpot values rolled onto $521 million for the Powerball and $687 million for the Mega Millions, more than $1 billion combined.

How much does it cost to play Powerball?

Powerball entries each cost $2 and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state.

Drawings in the multistate game are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

