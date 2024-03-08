PHOENIX — A chain stolen from a friend of Preston Lord led to the fight that eventually ended in the 16-year-old’s death, prosecutors confirmed Friday.

Three of the suspects arrested in Lord’s murder — Dominic Turner, Treston Billey and Jacob Meisner — took the chain from Lord’s friend, who wasn’t named because the victim is a minor, according to arrest documents released Friday by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The theft led to the fight on Oct. 28, 2023, in Queen Creek that ended Lord’s life, according to the arrest documents.

Seven suspects, a mix of adults and minors, have been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in Lord’s death. William Owen Hines, Taylor Sherman, Talan Renner and Talyn Vigil are the other suspects facing the charges.

What happened to Preston Lord?

Lord was beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek and died at a hospital on Oct. 30, 2023.

His death brought ongoing youth violence in the East Valley into the spotlight, resulting in dozens of arrests in separate cases across Queen Creek, Gilbert and Mesa.

Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel, Lord’s parents, expressed gratitude to law enforcement and the community following the arrest announcements.

“Each arrest represents a step towards accountability and justice for our son Preston,” they said in a statement Wednesday, the first day arrests were made.

