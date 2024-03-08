Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Prosecutors say stolen chain led to fight in murder of Preston Lord

Mar 8, 2024, 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

A fight over a stolen chain led to Preston Lord's death, authorities said on March 8, 2024. (KTAR N...

A fight over a stolen chain led to Preston Lord's death, authorities said on March 8, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A chain stolen from a friend of Preston Lord led to the fight that eventually ended in the 16-year-old’s death, prosecutors confirmed Friday.

Three of the suspects arrested in Lord’s murder — Dominic Turner, Treston Billey and Jacob Meisner — took the chain from Lord’s friend, who wasn’t named because the victim is a minor, according to arrest documents released Friday by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The theft led to the fight on Oct. 28, 2023, in Queen Creek that ended Lord’s life, according to the arrest documents.

RELATED STORIES

Seven suspects, a mix of adults and minors, have been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in Lord’s death. William Owen Hines, Taylor Sherman, Talan Renner and Talyn Vigil are the other suspects facing the charges.

What happened to Preston Lord?

Lord was beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek and died at a hospital on Oct. 30, 2023.

His death brought ongoing youth violence in the East Valley into the spotlight, resulting in dozens of arrests in separate cases across Queen Creek, Gilbert and Mesa.

Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel, Lord’s parents, expressed gratitude to law enforcement and the community following the arrest announcements.

“Each arrest represents a step towards accountability and justice for our son Preston,” they said in a statement Wednesday, the first day arrests were made.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for adult dogs this weekend. (AHS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions for adult dogs this weekend

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for adult dogs this weekend to celebrate the opening of its new campus.

15 minutes ago

(ADOT camera)...

KTAR.com

US 60 reopens in East Valley after closure for law enforcement situation

The U.S. 60 was closed at Val Vista Drive in both directions for a short period for a law enforcement situation on Friday night.

29 minutes ago

VP Kamala Harris to give speech on reproductive rights in Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

Vice President Kamala Harris urges Phoenix crowd to fight for reproductive rights

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Phoenix to give a speech on reproductive rights Friday afternoon. It's her fourth visit to Arizona.

4 hours ago

New data shows home affordability is not what it used to be in metro Phoenix. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix B...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona now one of 10 least affordable states for homebuyers, new data shows

Long known for affordable housing, Arizona is now among the top 10 list of least affordable states, according to data compiled by BestBrokers.

4 hours ago

Preston Lord vigil held in Queen Creek March 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Vigil for Preston Lord held in Queen Creek after murder suspects arrested and charged

Community leaders in the East Valley held a vigil on Thursday for Preston Lord, a 16-year-old who died after a youth violence attack in 2023.

5 hours ago

A woman died and two children were injured following a rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix ...

KTAR.com

Woman dead, 2 children injured after rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix

A woman died and two children were injured following a rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix on Thursday evening, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Prosecutors say stolen chain led to fight in murder of Preston Lord