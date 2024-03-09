Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder in throat-slashing attack

Mar 9, 2024, 6:30 AM

Mugshot and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sign...

James Robert Patton was recently sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder after a 2021 throat-slashing attack. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office photos)

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was recently sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder after a 2021 throat-slashing attack, authorities said.

James Robert Patton, 35, of Spring Valley, was previously convicted on one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said. He was facing a minimum seven-year sentence.

“Violence such as this has no place in our society,” County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in the release. “My office will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits violent crimes and will seek lengthy prison sentences in cases such as this.”

Here’s what prosecutors said Patton did in 2021

Prosecutors said in August 2021, Patton entered the victim’s residence and stabbed him multiple times, including a serious laceration to the throat.

The victim alerted his 15-year-old daughter, who was able to call for help from law enforcement, prosecutors said. He then identified Patton as his attacker.

A search for Patton was conducted in a remote desert area near Cordes Lake, and he eventually surrendered to deputies four days after the attack.

Evidence, including pieces of clothing, containing DNA from the victim and Patton was also found in the same desert area.

