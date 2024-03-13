Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

The Doobie Brothers: The 2024 Tour

Mar 13, 2024, 9:33 AM | Updated: 9:35 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

The Doobie Brothers are heading to Footprint Center on June 26 with very special guests The Robert Cray Band.  Tickets on-sale now at Livenation.com

Register below for your chance to win tickets!

Contests

...

Promotions

Advanced Screening – Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Register to win tickets to see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Tuesday, March 19th at Harkins Tempe Marketplace, at 7pm.

7 days ago

...

Promotions

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson: We Who Wrestle with God Tour-NEW SHOW ADDED!

Register to win tickets to Dr Jordan Peterson's We Who Wrestle With God Tour, on May 14th at Arizona Financial Theatre

7 days ago

...

Promotions

Advance Screening Godzilla x King Kong: The New Empire

Enter to win tickets to the advance screening of Godzilla x King Kong: The New Empire on March 26!

8 days ago

...

Promotions

Fulton Homes 2 Seconds is Too Long

Nothing is more important than watching children around water. That's why we are giving you the chance to win free swim lessons at your Local Valley of the Sun YMCA!

10 days ago

...

Promotions

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre on June 11th! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

16 days ago

...

Promotions

Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers

It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500 check!

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

The Doobie Brothers: The 2024 Tour