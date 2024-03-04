PHOENIX – Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Phoenix this week, one day after President Joe Biden delivers his 2024 State of the Union address.

Harris will stop in the Valley on Friday as part of a two-state swing through the Southwest. She’ll appear in Nevada the next day.

No other details about either visit were released when the White House announced the trip Sunday night.

Harris’ fourth Arizona appearance as vice president comes a week after first lady Jill Biden stopped in Tucson as part of her “Women for Biden-Harris” reelection tour on Saturday.

Joe Biden will deliver his third State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night.

Harris pressing for Israel-Gaza cease-fire deal

On Monday, Harris was schedule to host Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s wartime Cabinet visiting Washington in defiance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Harris was expected to press for a temporary cease-fire deal that would allow for the release of several categories of hostages being held by Hamas. Israel has essentially agreed to the deal, according to a senior Biden administration official, and the White House has emphasized that the onus is on Hamas to come on board.

“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” Harris said during an appearance in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday. “This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in.”

Harris continued: “This would allow us to build something more enduring to ensure Israel is secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom and self-determination.”

She spoke Sunday during the 59th commemoration of the Bloody Sunday Selma bridge crossing in Selma, Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.