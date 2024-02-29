PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man with a developmental disability who went missing in Scottsdale on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Rolando Bahena Cruz, 23, left his group home near 86th Place and Earll Drive in Scottsdale around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cruz is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5-foot-5 and weighing 180 pounds and was wearing a black shirt, gray pants and black slippers.

He has the mental capacity of a 15-year-old because he suffers from a developmental disability, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Cruz’s whereabouts should contact the Scottsdale Police Department at (480) 312-5000.

