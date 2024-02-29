PHOENIX — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the death of a 61-year-old Arizona man in 2020.

Preston Mark was assaulted by the railroad tracks behind the El Rancho Motel in Parker on Aug. 7, 2020, according to the FBI.

He was rushed to a hospital in Goodyear and died from his injuries there 15 days later.

Mark was 5-foot-8, weighed 219 pounds and had gray hair and brown eyes.

Anything with information on the case should contact the FBI Field Office in Phoenix at (623) 466-1999.

No other information was available.

