Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Reward of up to $10,000 offered for information in death of 61-year-old Arizona man

Feb 28, 2024, 8:00 PM

Preston Mark was assaulted in Park in August 2020. (FBI Photo)

(FBI Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the death of a 61-year-old Arizona man in 2020.

Preston Mark was assaulted by the railroad tracks behind the El Rancho Motel in Parker on Aug. 7, 2020, according to the FBI.

RELATED STORIES

He was rushed to a hospital in Goodyear and died from his injuries there 15 days later.

Mark was 5-foot-8, weighed 219 pounds and had gray hair and brown eyes.

Anything with information on the case should contact the FBI Field Office in Phoenix at (623) 466-1999.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A newly released report on last year’s fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a group of bicycl...

Associated Press

Report suggests steering of vehicle that caused fatal Goodyear bicycle crash worked fine

A new report on last year’s fatal Goodyear bicycle crash has cast doubts about the driver’s claim the vehicle’s steering locked up.

1 hour ago

A 43-year-old man died after driving his vehicle into the bottom of a dry canal in Phoenix on Feb. ...

KTAR.com

43-year-old man dead after driving vehicle into canal in Phoenix

A 43-year-old man died after driving his vehicle into the bottom of a dry canal in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

2 hours ago

A dust storm rolled through metro Phoenix on Feb. 28, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Dust storm rolls through metro Phoenix during evening rush hour

Metro Phoenix drivers headed home during evening rush hour had to fight through a dust storm on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

A student was found with a gun at Youngker High School in Buckeye on Feb. 28, 2024. (Google Maps Sc...

KTAR.com

Student found with gun at West Valley high school

A student was found with a gun at a West Valley high school on Wednesday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

The front end blade of an Arizona Department of Transportation snowplow...

Kevin Stone

Here’s the scoop: ADOT reveals results of name-a-snowplow contest

After tallying more than 9,500 votes, the Arizona Department of Transportation revealed three winners for its second name-a-snowplow contest.

6 hours ago

A sign reading "for lease" is seen in the foreground with a house behind it...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG accuses landlords of illegally conspiring to raise rents in Phoenix, Tucson areas

Arizona's attorney general filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing multiple companies of illegally conspiring to fix rent prices in Phoenix and Tucson.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Reward of up to $10,000 offered for information in death of 61-year-old Arizona man